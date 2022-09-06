Watch: Who is Liz Truss, the UK’s new PM?

Durban - Forty-seven-year-old Liz Truss, from the British Conservative Party, was recently voted in as the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister, beating Rishi Sunak by more than 20 000 votes. Truss is the third woman in history to lead the British charge at 10 Downing Street, following in the footsteps of Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Story continues below Advertisement

She succeeds a controversy-riddled former PM, Boris Johnson, who stepped down. The Oxford educated politician previously served as the UK’s Foreign Minister, a position she held for the last three years, not without controversy. In 2016, Truss voted against Brexit, saying Britain should remain in the European Union, but during the summer election, she admitted she was wrong.

Truss has also supported the legalisation of cannabis and also stated that crypto currencies should be welcomed in the UK. But Truss comes in at a time when the UK is facing severe economic challenges, with high energy costs and the rising cost of living. In her acceptance speech, she said she was going to cut taxes in order for businesses to invest and grow, among other things.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I have a plan to make Britain a high grade economy over the next ten years through bold supply side reform. We will cut taxes, helping businesses invest in their future. We’ll tackle the cost of energy, and we will control government spending,” she said. IOL