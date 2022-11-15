WATCH: Woman ziplining with her toddler could be jailed for 20 years

Durban - A Malaysian woman could be jailed for up to 20 years after a video of her ziplining with her toddler without a helmet, went viral. In the video the woman is seen carrying the baby with one hand and holding on to the zipline handle with the other.

They are seen ziplining through a forest. According to a report by The Online Citizen in Malaysia,the Hulu Selangor District Police had received a public complaint on November 23, and were investigating this matter. The case, according to the Online Citizen, was being investigated in accordance with Section 31(1) of the Children Act.

The act stipulates that those who expose a child in a manner likely to cause physical or emotional injury, can be fined not more than RM50,000 or jailed not more than 20 years, or both. Some social media users have called for the operator to be charged as well. Others said while they enjoyed outdoor activities, they would prefer if their kids made their own decision when they were older.

