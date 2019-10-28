President Donald Trump stands as members of the military are recognised during Game 5 of a baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington. Picture: Andrew Harnik/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Washington - US President Donald Trump was greeted with boos and a smattering of chants of "Lock him up!" when he appeared on screen at the World Series in Washington on Sunday, even as he celebrated one of the biggest wins of his administration. Trump appeared on a display screen at the Washington Nationals Park stadium between innings of the Game 5 match-up between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.

The president, along with First Lady Melania Trump and several lawmakers, appeared live on the screen as part of a video package thanking US troops for their service.

The hometown crowd cheered fans and soldiers displayed earlier on the screen, but there were boos and isolated "Lock him up" champs when Trump appeared, according to a Reuters reporter in attendance and videos posted on Twitter.

The frosty reception came on a day when Trump had announced the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group, in a raid by US special forces in northwest Syria.