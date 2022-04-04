WATCH: Zelensky’s speech at the Grammy Awards on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war

“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos,” Zelensky told stars at the Grammy Awards, referring to the ongoing war with Russia.

"They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them. But the music will break through."

He urged musicians to "fill the silence" left by Russian bombs "with your music".

Zelensky said on Monday that it had become harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia since Ukraine had become aware of the scale of alleged atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine, Reuters reported.