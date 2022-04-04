WATCH: Zelensky’s speech at the Grammy Awards on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war

Cape Town - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a powerful pre-taped message to the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening.
“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos,” Zelensky told stars at the Grammy Awards, referring to the ongoing war with Russia.
"They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them. But the music will break through."
He urged musicians to "fill the silence" left by Russian bombs "with your music".
Zelensky said on Monday that it had become harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia since Ukraine had become aware of the scale of alleged atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
"These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide," Zelensky said. The Kremlin has denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha after corpses were discovered there.
During his visit to Bucha, Zelensky told reporters that despite the human suffering there, residents were showing their humanity by ensuring homeless animals were fed.
The Guardian reported on Monday that Western outrage has intensified over claims of civilian killings by Russian troops in Ukraine, with EU leaders denouncing “massacres”, “atrocities” and “possible genocide” as the Kremlin flatly rejected all responsibility.