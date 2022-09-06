Wave of protests in Europe over high cost of living, energy prices

Cape Town - The European Union has seen a wave of protests across France, Germany and the Czech Republic as residents feel the pinch of soaring energy prices and high cost of living. On Monday mass demonstrations erupted in Leipzig against the high energy prices organised by the Left party and Alternative for Germany (AfD).

According to Sputnik News, around 2 000 people have gathered at Augustusplatz in Leipzig city centre to begin what has been proclaimed as a “hot autumn” to protest. “Since there is no bulky relief package, there will be strong protests on the streets,” said the co-leader of the Left party, Martin Schirdewan. “We already had a demonstration in Frankfurt on the Oder, and we will have one in Erfurt on Sunday… There will be many other demonstrations in whole Germany,” he said.

The AfD further called on the government to stop the sanctions war, which is leading to a sharp increase in prices. Over the weekend, Xinhua News Agency reported that an estimated 70 000 people participated in a demonstration on Wenceslas Square in the capital Prague, waving the slogan "Czech Republic First". The protest was a joint rally by organisations and parties which disagree with the current government policy and demand a change.

Demonstrators demanded the “immediate capping of electricity prices” and for officials to secure direct contracts with gas suppliers at low prices, and further called for the resignation of the government and military neutrality. Meanwhile, in an interview with Sputnik News, French economist Charles Gave criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for his failure in resolving the country’s energy crisis. “The French pay huge prices just because Germany depends on Russian gas. This is crazy and the wrath of the people is increasing,” said Gave.

