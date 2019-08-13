Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Picture: Augstein, File

World - Waxworks of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are going to be split up, says Madame Tussauds in London, with each being placed with a separate group of celebrities. The replicas of the couple were unveiled in May last year, shortly before they married at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Sussex will henceforth mingle with some of the celebrities who attended their wedding, including Victoria and David Beckham, and Hollywood actors Tom Hardy and Priyanka Chopra.

"Meghan continues to carve out her own modern take on life as a royal and we want to mirror her independent celebrity status in the attraction," said Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, on Monday.

Harry, meanwhile, will join other members of the royal family in an adjacent room, the museum said.

Davies said the change would not be permanent.

The couple's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is seventh in line to the throne.

dpa