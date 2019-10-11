London - A wedding planner died 12 hours after trying a scalding fishcake that burned his throat and caused him to stop breathing.
Darren Hickey’s voice box swelled up after he ate the food at the venue where he worked, an inquest heard.
Hospital doctors could not see the damage and Mr Hickey was sent home with over-the-counter painkillers. But he collapsed at home that evening, and medics were unable to save him after he was taken to A&E by ambulance.
A pathologist said such cases were so rare they were usually seen in house fire victims who have inhaled smoke.
Mr Hickey, a former restaurant maître d’, had suffered a "catastrophic" stroke seven years earlier which left him in hospital for 18 months and meant he had difficulty in walking and speaking. Despite this, the 51-year-old channelled much of his energy into charity work and was given an award by the Stroke Association.