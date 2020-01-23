Democrats accused President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial of a corrupt scheme to pressure Ukraine to help him get re-elected. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Davos - The United States is moving to add more countries to its travel ban list, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday without giving details but saying the changes would be announced soon. A source familiar with the draft proposal said the tentative list of nations included Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. The move could dampen relations between the United States and the countries affected under the expanded ban.

Nigeria, for example, Africa’s largest economy and most populous country, is a U.S. anti-terrorism partner and has a large diaspora residing in the United States.

A senior Trump administration official said that countries that failed to comply with security requirements, including biometrics, information-sharing and counter-terrorism measures, faced the risk of limitations on U.S. immigration.

Officials from the White House, Department of Homeland Security and the State Department have declined to comment on the planned expansion of the travel ban.