Well-known former SA school coach nabbed in Australia on child porn charge

DURBAN: Former Grey High School teacher and well-known sports coach Dean Carelse has been arrested after police seized child pornography material from his home in Queensland, Australia, at the weekend. Carelse coached Springbok captain Siya Kolisi while at Grey and is believed to have played a major role in identifying Kolisi’s talent and teaching him to hone his skills. Briefly reported that when Kolisi's grandmother and mother died, Carelse became a father figure to the youngster when he went to high school. The Queensland Police Service said detectives from the Sunshine Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at an address in Mooloolaba on March 20 where items of interest were seized. "A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count each of possessing and distributing child exploitation material. He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 5," the QPS said.

Carelse is a former teacher at a Sunshine Coast private school and current coach with a major water sports association.

Detectives also made an appeal for potential victims to come forward as part of their investigations.

Meanwhile, Carelse has been suspended from his coaching position at Water Polo Queensland.

"This is now a matter for Queensland police and part of an ongoing investigation, Water Polo Queensland said.

“There is nothing to indicate that any child associated with WPQ has been harmed. WPQ would like to reassure all of our members that the safety and welfare of our junior members is of paramount importance and safeguarding our people remains our priority. WPQ are committed to continuing to provide the support necessary to ensure the protection and well-being of all children within our sport."

IOL