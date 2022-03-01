Western envoys, allies walk out on Lavrov speech to UN rights forum

By Stephanie Nebehay GENEVA – More than 100 diplomats from some 40 Western countries and allies including Japan walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the top UN human rights forum on Tuesday in protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The boycott by envoys from the EU, the US, Britain and others left only a few diplomats in the room including Russia's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, who is a former deputy to Lavrov. Envoys from Syria, China and Venezuela were among delegations that stayed. Lavrov was addressing the UN Human Rights Council remotely, after cancelling his visit due to what the Russian mission said on Monday were EU states blocking his flight path.

Neutral Switzerland also imposed financial sanctions on Lavrov on Monday, a measure of the international revulsion over an invasion Russia describes as a “special military operation” aimed at dislodging “neo-Nazis” ruling Ukraine. In his speech, Lavrov accused the EU of engaging in a “Russophobic frenzy” by supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine during Moscow’s military campaign that began last Thursday. A Russian armoured column bore down on Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Tuesday and invasion forces fired rocket barrages into the centre of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, on the sixth day of Russia’s assault on its neighbour.

Among the diplomats who walked out, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod joined Ukraine’s ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko behind a large Ukrainian blue and yellow flag. “It is a remarkable show of support for Ukrainians who are fighting for their independence,” Filipenko told reporters. Filipenko said there had been “massive destruction to civilian infrastructure” in Kharkiv, adding: “The maternity wards are being attacked, civilian residential buildings are being bombed."

Russia denies targeting any civilian sites. Canada’s Joly said: “Lavrov was giving his version, which is false, about what is happening in Ukraine and so that’s why we wanted to show a very strong stance together.” Later on Tuesday Canada will petition the International Criminal Court over what Joly said were Russia's “crimes against humanity and war crimes”.