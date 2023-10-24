What is Israel's Iron Sting, and how does it work?

Israeli forces have recently introduced and used a weapons system known as the "Iron Sting" (informally and sometimes called ‘Steel Sting’) to target and destroy Hamas rocket launchers. This development comes as Israel continues to launch attacks on Gaza. The death toll of the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since the morning of October 7 amounted to a total of 5,087 citizens. This includes 2,055 children, 1,119 women, and 217 elderly people. A total of 15,273 citizens were injured.

But what is this weapon system and what is it capable of? The Iron Sting weapon system, which is a mortar munition, is a component of Israel's aerial assault strategy. According to the weapon’s manufacturer, Elbit Systems, Iron Sting is a "networked precision fire system" that employs laser and GPS technology to engage targets “accurately and minimise collateral damage”.

The IDF and Elbit Systems both claim the weapon systems will reduce the risk of harm to non-combatants in both open terrain and urban environments. Global Implications The Iron Sting system was praised for its precision and accuracy and for using new technology. It is also seen as a step towards minimising civilian casualties.

However, while precision can minimise collateral damage, there is concern that the enhanced accuracy of weapons like Iron Sting could lead to more effective and lethal attacks, potentially increasing the risk to those targeted. The adoption of advanced weapon systems such as this one may escalate conflicts, while the use of them raises international concerns about their potential impact on civilian populations and the need for responsible use. The deployment of advanced weapons systems can have significant political ramifications, affecting diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully.