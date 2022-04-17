What is the deal with Huggy Wuggy and should SA parents be worried?

By now, most people have heard of Huggy Wuggy. If you have not, then good for you because it is truly the stuff of nightmares. What is Huggy Wuggy?

Story continues below Advertisment

Huggy Wuggy is a frightening blue bear with lanky limbs and razor sharp teeth that sings worrying songs about hugging, killing. According to reports, Huggy Wuggy tells children to kill themselves or their parents. Absolute nightmare fuel. Where did Huggy Wuggy come from? I think it goes without saying but is still worth noting that Huggy Wuggy is NOT a kids’ character. Huggy Wuggy is actually a terrifying monster from a popular horror game called Poppy’s Playtime and is meant to scare adults. In the game, Huggy Wuggy chases the player and when caught, snatches them up and kills them with its teeth

Story continues below Advertisment

So if it was for adults, how did it end up being being exposed to children? The internet is a crazy place. While Huggy Wuggy was originally an adult’s character, it is believed that children were exposed to it due to YouTube or TikTok videos and as more people search for it or the more you search things related to it, the algorithm assumes that you want to see more of it – even if you don’t. Should South African parents and teachers be worried?

Story continues below Advertisment

While Huggy Wuggy does not tell children to commit murder, it is horrifying and an obsession with something that sinister can pose problems. Parents and teachers are advised to remain vigilant. Parents and teachers are also urged to educate themselves on new social media trends and know what apps children are using. Parents are also encouraged to engage and have conversations about the game or how they feel about the trend.

Story continues below Advertisment