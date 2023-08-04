What is the viral NPC trend on TikTok and how are people making bank with it?

The NPC trend is taking the social media world by storm, with people acting as a non-playable character (NPC). In this TikTok trend, users live stream themselves acting like NPCs. This means they act as if they have pre-written dialogue and movements. They would move like one and say absurd phrases when their followers and audience send them "gifts".

Picture: TikTok screenshot These gifts are monetary tips. They can be anything from 1 coin to 39,999 coins. To put it in a South African sense, for R1,59, you can get five coins (with sometimes an additional three bonus coins). Or if that payday feeling hit and you would rather spend your hard-earned money on TikTok currency, there is also an option to buy 17,500 coins for R5,500. While it sounds silly and bizarre, with many comments making fun of them, these TikTokers have the last laugh as they are usually laughing all the way to the bank. But how does acting like an NPC result in them securing the bag?

When viewers send these tips to the TikToker, they appear on the screen as cartoon gifts, like an ice cream cone or a rose (which is only 1 coin). The TikToker then reacts in real time. The creators usually respond with a catchphrase depending on what gift appears on the screen. One of the most viral NPC streamers, Pinkydoll, says “Ice cream so good” when given an ice cream gift, “Gang gang” when given a GG icon and “You got me feeling like a cowgirl” when given a cowboy hat. @angelicmae00 #pinkydoll#viral#fyp ♬ original sound - Mae😈 You are probably thinking “So, okay, coins cost money but how does it link to earning a lot? Well, these streams are famous for how quickly creators react to each gift without breaking character and to do this, the audience will send these gifts in abundance.