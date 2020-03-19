WHO: Covid -19 cases top 200,000 globally, death toll rises to over 8,000

GENEVA - More than 200,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported globally to the World Health Organisation (WHO), among which more than 8,000 people have lost their lives, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO chief reiterated countries must isolate, test, treat every case and trace every contact to suppress and control the epidemic, warning that if those measures were not taken, the transmission could continue at a low level before resurging once physical distancing measures are lifted.

Eighty percent of all cases worldwide were reported in two regions -the Western Pacific region and the European region, Tedros noted at a daily briefing.

He stressed there are many things all countries and regions can do although different countries and communities are in different situations, with different levels of Covid-19 transmission.

"That same spirit of solidarity must be at the centre of our efforts to defeat Covid-19," said Tedros.