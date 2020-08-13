Who is Kamala Harris?

By Shifaan Ryklief Cape Town - Born in 1964 in Oakland, California, Kamala Harris is the daughter of Shyamala Gopalan Harris and Donald Harris, who immigrated from India and Jamaica, respectively. Harris is the first black woman on a major-party US presidential ticket and can be remembered for her debate with then-rival Joe Biden in her race for the Democratic presidential nomination in early 2019. In 2016, Harris became the first black female US senator from California and introduced a bill to help lower-income families with cash payments and tax credits during a time of rising housing costs and wage stagnation. She spent most of her professional career in the trenches as a courtroom prosecutor after graduating from U.C. Hastings College of the Law and Howard University.

"Kamala has been ready for this moment her whole life. She just got out there and handled her business," childhood friend Stacey Johnson-Batiste told CNN.

"The one thing about Kamala is that she's consistent. She's the same person now as she was then.

"She's always one that stands up for what she thinks is right," she said.

Harris fought hard for the protection of immigrants and was vocal about the appointees and officials from President Donald Trump's administration.

Biden's selection of Harris as a potential vice-president is crucial during a time when race is at the forefront of topics in the country.

After the death of George Floyd – a black man who was killed by white policemen in Minneapolis – Harris was a leading voice for racial justice.

Harris has become a key ally for Biden in their bid for the presidency.