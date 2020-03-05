WHO launches coronavirus social media campaign

RUSTENBURG - The World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a new social media campaign on Thursday, urging people to be informed about the Covid-19 (Coronavirus). "We know people are afraid, and that’s normal and appropriate. That fear can be managed and moderated with accurate information. "Today [Thursday] WHO has launched a new social media campaign called Be Ready for Covid-19, which urges people to be safe, smart and informed," director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "If you feel overwhelmed by fear, reach out to those around you. Find out what your community’s emergency response plans are, how you fit in and how you can help." Giving an update on Covid-19, he said a total of 95,265 reported cases of Covid-19 globally, and 3,281 deaths.

"In the past 24 hours, China reported 143 cases. Most cases continue to be reported from Hubei province, and eight provinces have not reported any cases in the last 14 days.

"Outside China, 2,055 cases were reported in 33 countries. Around 80 percent of those cases continue to come from just three countries."

He said the number of newly-reported cases appears to be declining in the Republic of Korea, and the cases that were being reported were being identified primarily from known clusters.

"Although a few countries are reporting large numbers of cases, 115 countries have not reported any cases. Twenty-one countries have reported only one case, and five countries that had reported cases have not reported new cases in the past 14 days."

African News Agency