People pass a poster about precautions against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Ahn Young-joon/AP

Beijing/Tokyo - The number of people infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus has reached 44,653 in China, while Japan reported 174 cases, the largest number of infections outside China, health authorities said Wednesday. Ninety-seven deaths and 2,015 new infections were reported over a 24-hour interval in mainland China, according to the country's National Health Commission.

The total death toll in China climbed to 1,113. Two other patients have died in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Japan's health ministry confirmed 39 more people on a cruise ship off Yokohama have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Diamond Princess, operated by Carnival cruises, has been quarantined for a week with thousands of passengers on board. The confirmed coronavirus patients have been removed and taken to hospital.