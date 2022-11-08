Who scooped the prestigious Nobel awards this year?

Nobel Prize winner for Economic Sciences Douglas Diamond poses for a portrait in the lobby of his home in Chicago, Illinois, US on October 10, 2022. Picture: Jim Vondruska Reuters Nobel was a Swedish chemist, engineer and industrialist most famously known for the invention of dynamite. He made several important contributions to science, holding 355 patents in his lifetime. A list of the Nobel prize winners in 2022:

Nobel Prize for Economics: US economists Ben Bernanke, a former chairperson of the Federal Reserve, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, for research on how propping up failing banks can stave off an even deeper economic crisis. Former Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke along with Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig have won the 2022 Nobel Economics Prize “for research on banks and financial crises”, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has said. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. Three scientists won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discovering reactions that let molecular building blocks snap together to efficiently create new desired compounds. Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their advances in quantum mechanics on the behaviour of subatomic particles, opening the door to work on super computers and encrypted communication. French author Annie Ernaux is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Nobel Prize for Peace: Jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties won amid a war in their region that is the worst conflict in Europe since World War II. Nobel Prize for Literature: French author Annie Ernaux, for "the courage and clinical acuity" in her largely autobiographical books examining personal memory and social inequality.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry: Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless, for discovering reactions that let molecules snap together to create new compounds and that offer insight into cell biology. Nobel Prize in Physics: Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger, for experiments in quantum mechanics that laid the groundwork for rapidly developing new applications in computing and cryptography. Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine: Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo, for discoveries that underpin our understanding of how modern-day people evolved from extinct ancestors at the dawn of human history.