WHO urges countries to continue roll out of AstraZeneca vaccines despite fears over blood clotting complications

DURBAN - THE World Health Organization has called on countries to continue rolling out the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, despite some European countries halting their programmes, as a precautionary measure, due to reports of rare blood coagulation (clotting) disorders those who have been vaccinated.

Other countries in the EU, having considered the same information, have decided to continue using the vaccine in their immunisation programmes.

The WHO said vaccination against Covid-19 would not reduce illness or deaths from other causes.

"Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally. In extensive vaccination campaigns, it is routine for countries to signal potential adverse events following immunisation," the WHO said.

It said that did not necessarily mean that the events were linked to vaccination, but it was good practice to investigate the claims.