WHO warns of deadly cholera outbreak in Lebanon as cases increase

The first cholera outbreak in nearly three decades in Lebanon was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by the Ministry of Public Health on October 6 and is currently spreading to every governorate in the country, according to the global health authority. WHO says that since the first case was confirmed on October 52, over 1400 suspected cases have been reported across the country, including 381 laboratory-confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

The global health body said that while the outbreak was initially confined to northern districts, it rapidly spread, with laboratory-confirmed cases now reported from all eight governorates and 18 out of 26 districts. Serotype Vibrio cholerae O1 El-Tor Ogawa was identified as the currently circulating cholera strain, similar to the one circulating in Syria. “Cholera is deadly, but it’s also preventable through vaccines and access to safe water and sanitation. It can be easily treated with timely oral rehydration or antibiotics for more severe cases,” said Dr Abdinasir Abubakar, WHO representative in Lebanon.

“The situation in Lebanon is fragile as the country already struggles to fight other crises – compounded by prolonged political and economic deterioration.” WHO says that it is joining forces with the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health and other health partners to curb the evolving cholera outbreak. A national cholera preparedness and response plan has been put in place, health authorities said on Monday.

Health officials say the plan outlines the most urgent response interventions required, while scaling up surveillance and active case finding in hotspot areas. WHO says that it has provided two reference laboratories, three prisons and 12 hospitals designated for cholera treatment with laboratory reagents, treatment kits and rapid diagnostic tests, and deployed nurses and doctors as surge capacity to hospitals in the worst-affected areas. The procurement and prepositioning of additional cholera supplies are also being finalised, according to health officials.

