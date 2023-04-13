Why is US spying on allies? asks China after intel leak

Wang made the remarks in response to a query on the recent reports of the Pentagon’s leaked documents, which reveal the deep involvement of the US in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as its continuing close surveillance of allies, including Israel and South Korea.

Noting the leaked Pentagon documents, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said during a regular press conference on Wednesday that the US should explain to the international community why it is spying on other countries.

Citing multiple media reports, Wang said the leaked intelligence documents showed the US is deeply involved in the Ukraine crisis and that it is still using its technological advantages to secretly spy on countries around the world, including its allies.

The leaks have already drawn responses from some foreign governments. For example, South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday it will demand the US to take appropriate action over reports of the US’s alleged spying on its top security officials, once details of the matter are confirmed.

* This article was originally published by CGTN.