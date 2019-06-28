London - A wife called in the police after her son-in-law reneged on a deal to kill her husband.

The Spanish woman said she was a victim of two frauds. The first, she claimed, was her husband tricking her out of 60 000 euros (R967 000).

The second was when her son-in-law, who claimed to be a secret service chief, asked for an advance of 7 000 euros (around R113 000) to murder the husband, sell his organs and recover her lost cash.

‘The murder never happened and the woman felt tricked,’ Madrid police said.

The wife, her daughter and the would-be hitman are accused of incitement to commit murder.

Daily Mail