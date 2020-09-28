Woman causes five accidents in 30 minutes in rural Germany
Dortmund - Police are investigating a series of accidents caused by a woman within a very short amount of time in rural Germany, which left one person dead and several injured.
The 44-year-old driver, who is said to have caused five accidents within half an hour, was recovering in hospital and not yet fit to be questioned, a spokesperson for the prosecutor in Muenster said on Monday.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to initial findings, the woman was suffering from a psychological illness and had been in treatment for several years, the murder division said in a statement from Sunday.
During the series of accidents on Sunday morning, a 47-year-old cyclist was killed and four people injured, including the driver.
Two people aged 63 and 64 were injured severely; a 72-year-old was injured slightly.
Four of the accidents occurred in the rural town of Lienen in the state of North Rhine Westphalia. In the last accident in nearby Lengerich, during which the cyclist was knocked down, the woman hit a tree.