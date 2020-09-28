Woman causes five accidents in 30 minutes in rural Germany

Dortmund - Police are investigating a series of accidents caused by a woman within a very short amount of time in rural Germany, which left one person dead and several injured.

The 44-year-old driver, who is said to have caused five accidents within half an hour, was recovering in hospital and not yet fit to be questioned, a spokesperson for the prosecutor in Muenster said on Monday.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to initial findings, the woman was suffering from a psychological illness and had been in treatment for several years, the murder division said in a statement from Sunday.

During the series of accidents on Sunday morning, a 47-year-old cyclist was killed and four people injured, including the driver.

Two people aged 63 and 64 were injured severely; a 72-year-old was injured slightly.