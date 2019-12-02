Northampton - A would-be doctor is claiming £1million (R18 million) damages over an horrific hot-air balloon crash that wrecked her plans for a medical career.
Rebecca Hay suffered agonising burns when the flight crashed into power cables and she received a huge electric shock that set her clothes alight and the balloon was shot 100ft into the air.
She was unable to scream because the 33 000 volts that surged through her body had clamped her jaws shut.
Three years on, she has married her fiance Brett Hay – who watched as the horror unfolded – and is due to give birth to a son by the end of the year.
But she has launched a legal case over the 2016 crash, claiming that the trauma and horrific burns destroyed her dream of becoming a doctor.