Woman committed suicide after finding child abuse pics on lover's phone, court hears









File picture: Pixabay London - A woman killed herself after finding indecent pictures of children on her boyfriend’s mobile phone, an inquest heard. Shop assistant Lydia Roberts, 21, felt ‘violated and hurt’ after seeing indecent images from a Russian website on businessman Adam Wells’ phone while he was at work. The pair began arguing by text and Wells, 27, returned to their shared flat. The row continued but he later went on a night out with friends. Wells found Miss Roberts hanged when he returned to their home in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, at 3.30am the next day.

He called an ambulance, but she was pronounced dead. The beauty products firm boss later appeared in court charged with possessing indecent images and was ordered to be placed on the sex offenders register for five years. As a coroner concluded Miss Roberts’ death was suicide, her family said they held Wells responsible. Her mother Michelle said: ‘We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter and for this we will never forgive him.’ Miss Roberts, who worked for retail chain H&M, had a history of previous suicide attempts and had been prescribed medication for depression, the Manchester inquest heard. She and Wells had been in a relationship for two years when she made the discovery on his second mobile phone after he went to work in 2017.

Assistant coroner Zak Golombeck said the couple had been ‘corresponding by text message’ while Wells was at work and again after he went out for the night.

He added: ‘The nature of the messages had been that Lydia and Adam had argued about content found on one of Adam Wells’ mobile phones. Adam Wells had returned home around lunchtime and, shortly after him departing, Lydia had continued to message Adam Wells.

‘It continued up until 7pm or shortly thereafter, whereupon no further text messaging or contact was made between Adam and Lydia.’ Mr Golombeck added: ‘I have considered the totality of the evidence and I am able to conclude that Lydia Roberts took her own life and intended to do so. There is evidence relating to her mental health and the nature of the correspondence taking place on that day between herself and Adam Wells.’

He added that Miss Roberts had a history of attempting to take her own life and had been prescribed antidepressants. He said: ‘To the family, I offer my condolences.’

Wells appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court in July last year charged with possessing 31 indecent photos of children. It is not known who reported him to police. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £85 victim surcharge.

In a statement to the hearing, Miss Roberts’ mother said: ‘On June 9 Lydia found a second phone of Adam’s and found it contained inappropriate images of young girls from a Russian-based website.

‘Lydia felt violated, hurt and disgusted at what she found – even more so at the thought of Adam being with her young niece and nephew. I feel that he made her make the decision to do what she did. In our opinion, we are left now with more unanswered questions and hope one day to find out the truth.’

Daily Mail