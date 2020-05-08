Woman repatriated to Nigeria gives birth mid-flight
Port Elizabeth - A Nigerian traveller stranded in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) , who was being repatriated to her home country, on Thursday gave birth on an Emirates Airline flight en route to Lagos, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDC) in Abuja said in a statement.
The plane, carrying dozens of Nigerians who were returning home after being stranded in the UAE because of travel bans during the Covid-19 pandemic, was forced to turn back after the woman gave birth mid-air, about 30 minutes after take-off, the statement said.
The woman, Mrs Kafayat Amusan, and her baby, who are said to be in good health, have been taken to a hospital in Dubai and are receiving care there.
There were 256 people on board the aircraft, which was bound for Lagos. The passengers were transferred to another aircraft, which took off after a four-hour delay, the NIDC said.
“The Nigerian ambassador in Dubai, Ambassador Rimi and staff of the embassy are in touch with the mother and child who are in [a] good condition,” said the commission.
A spokesperson for Emirates airlines confirmed the baby was born on board flight EK783, media reports said.
“As a result, the flight returned to Dubai International Airport. The aircraft was changed and re-departed for Lagos with a delay of approximately four hours," she was quoted saying.
“The well-being and safety of our passengers and crew are of the utmost importance to Emirates."
African News Agency/ANA