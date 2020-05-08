Woman repatriated to Nigeria gives birth mid-flight

Port Elizabeth - A Nigerian traveller stranded in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) , who was being repatriated to her home country, on Thursday gave birth on an Emirates Airline flight en route to Lagos, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDC) in Abuja said in a statement.

The plane, carrying dozens of Nigerians who were returning home after being stranded in the UAE because of travel bans during the Covid-19 pandemic, was forced to turn back after the woman gave birth mid-air, about 30 minutes after take-off, the statement said.

The woman, Mrs Kafayat Amusan, and her baby, who are said to be in good health, have been taken to a hospital in Dubai and are receiving care there.

There were 256 people on board the aircraft, which was bound for Lagos. The passengers were transferred to another aircraft, which took off after a four-hour delay, the NIDC said.

“The Nigerian ambassador in Dubai, Ambassador Rimi and staff of the embassy are in touch with the mother and child who are in [a] good condition,” said the commission.