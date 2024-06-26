Woman sues her boyfriend for not taking her to the airport

Most trips to and from the airport are often long, tedious and even boring. However, they are not as dull when you have someone you care about around. A woman from New Zealand took this to the extreme when she attempted to take her to boyfriend to court for not driving her to the airport, as agreed.

The pair had been together for six-and-a-half years. However, after this unusual case, it’s fair to say that they are no longer together. BBC News reported that the woman claimed in court that her boyfriend had broken a verbal contract which resulted in her going to court in a huff. She reportedly asked the man to be at her house at a certain time on the morning she was scheduled to fly. However, the man was a no-show, and so she took the action as having warranting the court’s attention.

The woman was going to a very important event, a concert with her friends, and he seemingly was the only person she could rely on to get her to the airport. Oddity Central reported that according to legal documents released by New Zealand’s Disputes Tribunal, the now ex also agreed to remain at her house while she was away and take care of her dogs. However, he reportedly ended up not doing all of the things he had verbally agreed to, which she claimed caused her to miss her plane and incur unplanned financial costs.

She listed them as having to take a shuttle to the airport and paying a dog kennel to keep her pets. She reportedly filed a complaint with the Tribunal, expecting for reimbursement. On hearing the matter, the court ultimately dismissed her case. While the woman’s actions might seem outrageous, in South Africa, there are some legal grounds where you can sue for breach of a verbal contract.