Washington - U.S. President Donald Trump reprised his ridicule of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg on Thursday after the Swedish climate activist was named Time's Person of the Year for 2019.
Thunberg won the magazine's annual honorific on Wednesday for her work inspiring millions of young people to take action against climate change.
"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" Trump, 73, wrote on Twitter, commenting on another person's tweet congratulating Thunberg.
Thunberg responded by updating her Twitter biography to include: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend."
The spat, which propelled Thunberg to trend on Twitter with several hashtags, came on the fourth anniversary of the Paris climate pact that Trump withdrew from soon after taking office.