World Health Organisation refuses to reveal how many of its staff have been vaccinated against Covid-19

Cape Town – The United Nations’ health agency frequently states how many of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19, but is not willing to disclose how many of its staff members have been vaccinated. It refuses to share the vaccine data of its employees while urging everyone globally to get the jab, tracking data published by countries on vaccination rates.

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has admitted being vaccinated, but medical privacy rules have made it difficult for the agency to release more data on how many of its employees have been vaccinated, AP reported. “We won’t have that because it’s confidential,” said WHO spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris. In reference to UN staff, UN Geneva spokesperson Alessandra Vellucci said: ’’We don’t disclose this kind of information. It’s something that is said to the medical service.

’’So, no, unfortunately, we won’t be able to give you these numbers.’’ Vellucci added that she would investigate whether percentages of vaccinated United Nations staff could be disclosed. The refusal of the WHO and the United Nations to share vaccination figures highlights the legal constraints that many institutions confront when it comes to privacy, particularly in Europe.

Some South African companies are insisting that workers get vaccinated and the National Coronavirus Command Council is considering implementing vaccine passports in South Africa, which has been criticised in certain quarters. Once vaccination passports – or certificates – are introduced, Health Minister Phaahla said it would allow for the opening up of more economic, recreational and religious activities. In April this year, the WHO said it does not support Covid-19 vaccine mandates.