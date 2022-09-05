WORLD NEWS LIVE BLOG: Britain announces new prime minister

The Kremlin said on Monday that there was little hope of anything positive from the next British prime minister as the leadership contest had been dominated by anti-Russian rhetoric.

Kremlin on next UK prime minister: no hope of anything positive

Britain's next prime minister is set to be announced later today, following a weeks long party leadership contest between British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister.

“I don't think we can hope for anything positive,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

– France hopes for new start with UK if Truss becomes prime minister

France hopes for a new start in relations with the United Kingdom if Foreign Secretary Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday. "The United Kingdom is a friend of France. If Truss is elected as a new leader, we will hope for a new start to UK-France relations. "They deserve it, because due to the UK's position on European matters we are yet to fully live up to the role that both our countries should play," the French minister told RTL radio.

Along with UK's former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss is one of the two final candidates in the premiership election race, which came after outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7. Truss has polled well among Tory members and is expected to beat Sunak to the UK's top job. The voting ended on Friday, September 2, and the final winner will be announced later on Monday. (Source: Sputnik News)

– – Britain's Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new PM

Liz Truss is expected to be named leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister on Monday, poised to take power at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession. After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive party leadership contest that pitted Truss against Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister, Monday's announcement will trigger the beginning of a handover from Boris Johnson. Johnson was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal and he will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation. His successor will follow him and be asked to form a government.

(Source: Reuters News) – UK PM race: Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? Conservative Party to announce result today

The UK is set to announce its new Prime Minister on Monday, after a six-week long head-to-head competition between Indian-origin former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, to elect the new leader of the Conservative Party who will replace the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 47-year-old Liz Truss aims to become the third female prime minister of the UK while her opponent Rishi Sunak, 42 will make history by becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister, if he prevails. All eyes are on the results now, which will be announced by the Conservative party today via mail-in ballot. However, Truss who is widely expected to take over from Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister seems to have less fan following.

According to the latest YouGov survey, the citizens of Britain are split on whether Liz Truss would be a better PM than Boris Johnson but tend to think Truss would be worse than every other PM back to Thatcher. The two contenders have gone through a postal ballot of all the Conservative members, numbering around 160,000 Tory electorate to replace the UK outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson. (Source: Asian News International)

– UK's business minister says Truss will aim to get to 2.5% trend growth Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng believes Liz Truss will make it her aim to get to 2.5% trend growth, if appointed as the prime minister, he wrote in Financial Times on Sunday.