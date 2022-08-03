World News Today - Russia backs China on Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

– Russia's Lavrov: Pelosi visit to Taiwan creates 'annoyance'

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was a deliberate attempt by Washington to irritate China. Speaking on a visit to Myanmar, Lavrov criticised the United States and said it was acting with impunity. "I see no other reason to create such an annoyance almost out of the blue, knowing very well what it means for the People's Republic of China," Lavrov said.

Pelosi's arrival on Tuesday in Taiwan prompted a furious response from Beijing at a time when international tensions are already elevated by the conflict in Ukraine. Russia has come out in support of China, with whom it has forged a strong partnership in recent years, and has warned Washington that Pelosi's visit puts it on a collision course with Beijing. (Source: Reuters News)

– US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Taiwan despite a slew of threats from China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own.



🟠 Follow our LIVE coverage: https://t.co/D6MCZEu1kf pic.twitter.com/WJiL4RSfkl — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 3, 2022 – Taiwan is preparing its citizens for war.



Nationwide drills are being conducted that inform people where to seek shelter in case China attacks. pic.twitter.com/11rurJpk5Q — DW News (@dwnews) August 3, 2022 Taiwan prepares for war

Taiwan is preparing its air-raid shelters as rising tension with China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine raise new fears about the possibility of a Chinese attack on the democratic island. China considers Taiwan its territory and has increased military activity in the air and seas around it. Taiwan vows to defend itself and has made strengthening its defences a priority, with regular military and civil defence drills. The preparations include designating shelters where people can take cover if Chinese missiles start flying in, not in purpose-built bunkers but in underground spaces like basement car parks, the subway system and subterranean shopping centres.

The capital of Taipei has more than 4,600 such shelters that can accommodate some 12 million people, more than four times its population. (Source: Reuters News) –

– Pelosi: Washington remains committed to supporting Taiwan The United States are proud of a strong friendship between Washington and Taiwan and will not give up on its commitment to support the island, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

"Today our delegation, which I’m very proud, came to Taiwan to make it unequivocally clear: we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship," Pelosi said during a joint press conference with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. On Wednesday, during a joint press conference with Vice President of Taiwanese parliament Tsai Chi-Chang, Pelosi also expressed the desire to increase dialogue and cooperation between that parliaments of the two countries. "We want to increase inter-parliamentarian cooperation and dialogue and we do so at the time when our president has put forward the Asian-Pacific initiative, which we support," Pelosi added.

US President Joe Biden launched the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) together with 12 Indo-Pacific countries, namely Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, in late May in Tokyo. (Source: Sputnik News) –

– Questions raised whether Pelosi's risky Taiwan trip is worth the consequences Whether US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's risky trip to Taiwan was a valuable statement of US resolve or provoked China for no strategic gain depends on when, or if, Beijing's consequent fury and military posturing abate, media reports said.

So if Pelosi's visit — a personal rebuke to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has made the takeover of Taiwan an existential quest — permanently worsens already poor US-China relations and brings forward what some see as an inevitable superpower confrontation, it might turn out to be a massive miscalculation, CNN reported. Her trip has already caused uproar in tense US-China relations, with the communist giant sending jets to the edge of Taiwanese air space and launching military exercises that sent an unsubtle message that Taiwan is surrounded. The geopolitical relationship between Washington and Beijing is the most important nation-to-nation clash on the globe. It is unfolding as a generational tussle between two civilizations keen to imprint their values, economic systems and strategic hegemony on the rest of the world, CNN reported.

(Source: Indo-Asian News Service) – "Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will... continue to hold the line of defence for democracy."



Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen stands defiant against China's threats as she meets US House Speaker Nancy Pelosihttps://t.co/0OScL4ft4b pic.twitter.com/Xp8wsA9o0B — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 3, 2022 –

US tries to distract from Ukraine, internal issues creating hype over Pelosi trip The United States attempted to divert attention from the situation in Ukraine and internal problems, including inflation, by creating a buzz around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. "There is another vector — this is the situation around Ukraine, which led Washington to such a dead end that it was necessary to find some kind of informational way out of it," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, the United States tried to divert attention of its citizens from the existing internal problems, such as rising prices, inflation, recession, creating a buzz around Pelosi's visit. "[The situation] required a change in the information paradigm," she said, noting that this was done by Pelosi. (Source: Sputnik News)