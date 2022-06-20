Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, June 20, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

World News Today - Trump teases 2024 presidential bid

Former president Donald Trump speaks at a town hall-style campaign event at the former Osram Sylvania light bulb factory in Manchester. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Former president Donald Trump speaks at a town hall-style campaign event at the former Osram Sylvania light bulb factory in Manchester. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Published 52m ago

Share

Story continues below Advertisement

WATCH: World Refugee Day - UK asylum candidates to be tagged electronically

With more than 100 million people displaced from around the world due to conflict, violence, and in search of safety, here are some of the stories and events from around the world.

According to the BBC, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said asylum claimants who arrive in the UK would be electronically tagged to “make sure asylum seekers can’t just vanish into the rest of the country”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read more here.

NATO warns of long Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv

Story continues below Advertisement

The war in Ukraine could last for years, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Russia stepped up its assaults after the European Union recommended that Kyiv become a candidate to join the bloc.

Jens Stoltenberg said the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would boost the chance of freeing its eastern region of Donbas from Russian control, Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.

Read more here.

Story continues below Advertisement

'Compelling evidence Donald Trump has committed crimes'

As the January 6 hearings continue, some experts believe there is 'compelling evidence' Donald Trump did in-fact commit crimes

Speaking to the Guardian, ex-justice department lawyers say the hearings could lead to charges against the former president, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding or defrauding the United States.

Related Topics:

warcrimenational electionsUnited StatesUnited KingdomChinaGermanyFranceNato Secretary General Jens StoltenbergVladimir PutinJoe BidenRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukraine Crisis

Share