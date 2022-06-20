World News Today - Trump teases 2024 presidential bid

–
WATCH: World Refugee Day - UK asylum candidates to be tagged electronically
With more than 100 million people displaced from around the world due to conflict, violence, and in search of safety, here are some of the stories and events from around the world.
According to the BBC, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said asylum claimants who arrive in the UK would be electronically tagged to “make sure asylum seekers can’t just vanish into the rest of the country”.
Seeking asylum is a human right. It's non-negotiable. #WorldRefugeeDay pic.twitter.com/s6Su4lEV8y— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) June 19, 2022
NATO warns of long Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv
The war in Ukraine could last for years, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Russia stepped up its assaults after the European Union recommended that Kyiv become a candidate to join the bloc.
Jens Stoltenberg said the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would boost the chance of freeing its eastern region of Donbas from Russian control, Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.
'Compelling evidence Donald Trump has committed crimes'
As the January 6 hearings continue, some experts believe there is 'compelling evidence' Donald Trump did in-fact commit crimes
Speaking to the Guardian, ex-justice department lawyers say the hearings could lead to charges against the former president, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding or defrauding the United States.