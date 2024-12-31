Independent Online
Monday, April 7, 2025

World's deadliest air crash disasters

World leaders united in grief and solidarity with South Korea on Sunday, following the nation's deadliest plane crash that claimed the lives of 179 people.

Published Dec 31, 2024

The deadliest air accident ever in South Korea killed 179 people on Sunday, when Jeju Air flight 7C2216 erupted in a fireball while landing at Muan International Airport.

Image: Graphic News

The crash of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft is the country’s worst aviation disaster in decades.

“Only the tail part retains a little bit of shape, and the rest (of the aircraft) looks almost impossible to recognise,” Muan fire chief Lee Jung-hyun told a press conference.

Two crew members, a man and a woman, were rescued from the tail section of the burning plane, Lee said.

Yonhap news agency cited airport authorities as saying a bird strike may have caused the landing gear to malfunction.

South Korea’s Transport Ministry announced Monday that it plans to conduct safety inspections of all 101 Boeing 737-800 jetliners operated by the country’s airlines.

The Muan crash is South Korea’s deadliest aviation disaster since 1997, when a Korean Airlines plane crashed in Guam, killing 229 of the 254 people aboard.

Graphic News

