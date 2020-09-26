Worldwide coronavirus cases stands at 32.34 million as death toll reaches 983 486

By Lynx Insight Service

Washington - More than 32.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 983 486​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.

COUNTRIES DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES