NewsWorld
A decorative skeleton holds a message reminding the public of a coronavirus preventative measure, outside a home in Freeport, Maine. Picture: Robert F. Bukaty/AP
A decorative skeleton holds a message reminding the public of a coronavirus preventative measure, outside a home in Freeport, Maine. Picture: Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 42 000

By Reuters Time of article published 17m ago

Share this article:

More than 851 000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 42 053 have died, according to a Reuters tally. 

Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 1: 

Country Total deaths Confirmed Cases
Italy 12,428 105,792
Spain 8,464 94,417
Mainland China 3,305 81,518
Germany 687 66,729
France 3,523 52,128
Iran 2,898 44,605
United Kingdom 1,789 25,150
Switzerland 433 16,176
Turkey 214 13,531
Belgium 705 12,775
Netherlands 1,039 12,595
Austria 128 10,182
South Korea 165 9,887
Canada 101 8,612
Portugal 160 7,443
Brazil 201 5,717
Israel 20 5,358
Australia 20 4,763
Norway 39 4,641
Sweden 180 4,435
Czech Republic 31 3,308
Ireland 71 3,235
Denmark 90 2,860
Malaysia 43 2,766
Chile 12 2,738
Japan 70 2,623
Russia 17 2,337
Poland 33 2,311
Ecuador 79 2,301
Romania 82 2,245
Luxembourg 23 2,178
Philippines 88 2,084
Peru 30 2,015
Pakistan 26 1,790
Thailand 10 1,651
Saudi Arabia 10 1,563
Indonesia 136 1,528
Finland 17 1,418
India 35 1,397
South Africa 5 1,353
Greece 49 1,314
Panama 30 1,181
Iceland 2 1,135
Dominican Republic 51 1,109
Mexico 28 1,094
Singapore 3 926
Argentina 27 908
Colombia 16 906
Serbia 23 900
Croatia 6 867
Slovenia 15 802
Qatar 2 781
Estonia 4 745
Algeria 44 716
Hong Kong 4 714
Egypt 46 710
Iraq 50 694
United Arab Emirates 6 664
New Zealand 1 647
Ukraine 17 645
Morocco 36 617
Bahrain 4 567
Lithuania 8 537
Armenia 3 532
Lebanon 12 470
Bosnia 13 420
Bulgaria 8 399
Latvia 0 398
Tunisia 10 394
Andorra 12 376
Slovakia 0 363
Moldova 4 353
Costa Rica 2 347
Kazakhstan 2 343
Uruguay 1 338
North Macedonia 9 329
Taiwan 5 322
Azerbaijan 5 298
Kuwait 0 289
Jordan 5 274
Cyprus 8 262
Burkina Faso 14 261
Réunion 0 247
Albania 15 243
San Marino 26 236
Vietnam 0 209
Cameroon 6 193
Oman 1 192
Cuba 6 186
Ivory Coast 1 179
Senegal 0 175
Afghanistan 4 174
Faroe Islands 0 169
Malta 0 169
Ghana 5 161
Uzbekistan 2 154
Belarus 1 152
Mauritius 5 143
Sri Lanka 2 143
Honduras 7 141
Channel Islands 3 141
Nigeria 2 139
Venezuela 3 135
Brunei 1 129
Martinique 3 128
Palestinian 1 119
Territories
Guadeloupe 4 114
Georgia 0 110
Montenegro 2 109
Cambodia 0 109
Bolivia 6 107
Kyrgyzstan 0 107
DRC 8 98
Mayotte 1 94
Trinidad and Tobago 3 87
Rwanda 0 75
Gibraltar 0 69
Liechtenstein 0 68
Paraguay 3 65
Kosovo 1 61
Isle of Man 0 60
Kenya 1 59
Madagascar 0 57
Aruba 0 55
Monaco 0 52
Bangladesh 5 51
French Guiana 0 51
Uganda 0 44
Macau 0 41
Puerto Rico 2 39
Jamaica 2 38
Guatemala 1 38
French Polynesia 0 37
Zambia 0 36
Niger 3 34
Togo 1 34
Barbados 0 34
El Salvador 1 32
Guam 1 32
Bermuda 0 32
Djibouti 0 30
Mali 2 28
Ethiopia 0 26
Guinea 0 22
Tanzania 1 19
Republic of the Congo 0 19
Maldives 0 18
Gabon 1 16
New Caledonia 0 16
Myanmar 1 15
Saint Martin 1 15
Equatorial Guinea 0 15
Eritrea 0 15
Haiti 0 15
Cayman Islands 1 14
Bahamas 0 14
Saint Lucia 0 13
Guyana 2 12
Dominica 0 12
Mongolia 0 12
Curaçao 1 11
Namibia 0 11
Syria 2 10
Greenland 0 10
Libya 0 10
Seychelles 0 10
Angola 2 8
Guinea-Bissau 1 8
Zimbabwe 1 8
Sudan 2 7
Cape Verde 1 6
Mauritania 1 6
Nicaragua 1 5
Gambia 1 4
Botswana 1 4

Total deaths outside mainland China: 38 748

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. 

Reuters

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999

Covid-19

Share this article:

Related Articles