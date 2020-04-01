Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 42 000
More than 851 000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 42 053 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 1:
|Country
|Total deaths
|Confirmed Cases
|Italy
|12,428
|105,792
|Spain
|8,464
|94,417
|Mainland China
|3,305
|81,518
|Germany
|687
|66,729
|France
|3,523
|52,128
|Iran
|2,898
|44,605
|United Kingdom
|1,789
|25,150
|Switzerland
|433
|16,176
|Turkey
|214
|13,531
|Belgium
|705
|12,775
|Netherlands
|1,039
|12,595
|Austria
|128
|10,182
|South Korea
|165
|9,887
|Canada
|101
|8,612
|Portugal
|160
|7,443
|Brazil
|201
|5,717
|Israel
|20
|5,358
|Australia
|20
|4,763
|Norway
|39
|4,641
|Sweden
|180
|4,435
|Czech Republic
|31
|3,308
|Ireland
|71
|3,235
|Denmark
|90
|2,860
|Malaysia
|43
|2,766
|Chile
|12
|2,738
|Japan
|70
|2,623
|Russia
|17
|2,337
|Poland
|33
|2,311
|Ecuador
|79
|2,301
|Romania
|82
|2,245
|Luxembourg
|23
|2,178
|Philippines
|88
|2,084
|Peru
|30
|2,015
|Pakistan
|26
|1,790
|Thailand
|10
|1,651
|Saudi Arabia
|10
|1,563
|Indonesia
|136
|1,528
|Finland
|17
|1,418
|India
|35
|1,397
|South Africa
|5
|1,353
|Greece
|49
|1,314
|Panama
|30
|1,181
|Iceland
|2
|1,135
|Dominican Republic
|51
|1,109
|Mexico
|28
|1,094
|Singapore
|3
|926
|Argentina
|27
|908
|Colombia
|16
|906
|Serbia
|23
|900
|Croatia
|6
|867
|Slovenia
|15
|802
|Qatar
|2
|781
|Estonia
|4
|745
|Algeria
|44
|716
|Hong Kong
|4
|714
|Egypt
|46
|710
|Iraq
|50
|694
|United Arab Emirates
|6
|664
|New Zealand
|1
|647
|Ukraine
|17
|645
|Morocco
|36
|617
|Bahrain
|4
|567
|Lithuania
|8
|537
|Armenia
|3
|532
|Lebanon
|12
|470
|Bosnia
|13
|420
|Bulgaria
|8
|399
|Latvia
|0
|398
|Tunisia
|10
|394
|Andorra
|12
|376
|Slovakia
|0
|363
|Moldova
|4
|353
|Costa Rica
|2
|347
|Kazakhstan
|2
|343
|Uruguay
|1
|338
|North Macedonia
|9
|329
|Taiwan
|5
|322
|Azerbaijan
|5
|298
|Kuwait
|0
|289
|Jordan
|5
|274
|Cyprus
|8
|262
|Burkina Faso
|14
|261
|Réunion
|0
|247
|Albania
|15
|243
|San Marino
|26
|236
|Vietnam
|0
|209
|Cameroon
|6
|193
|Oman
|1
|192
|Cuba
|6
|186
|Ivory Coast
|1
|179
|Senegal
|0
|175
|Afghanistan
|4
|174
|Faroe Islands
|0
|169
|Malta
|0
|169
|Ghana
|5
|161
|Uzbekistan
|2
|154
|Belarus
|1
|152
|Mauritius
|5
|143
|Sri Lanka
|2
|143
|Honduras
|7
|141
|Channel Islands
|3
|141
|Nigeria
|2
|139
|Venezuela
|3
|135
|Brunei
|1
|129
|Martinique
|3
|128
|Palestinian
|1
|119
|Territories
|Guadeloupe
|4
|114
|Georgia
|0
|110
|Montenegro
|2
|109
|Cambodia
|0
|109
|Bolivia
|6
|107
|Kyrgyzstan
|0
|107
|DRC
|8
|98
|Mayotte
|1
|94
|Trinidad and Tobago
|3
|87
|Rwanda
|0
|75
|Gibraltar
|0
|69
|Liechtenstein
|0
|68
|Paraguay
|3
|65
|Kosovo
|1
|61
|Isle of Man
|0
|60
|Kenya
|1
|59
|Madagascar
|0
|57
|Aruba
|0
|55
|Monaco
|0
|52
|Bangladesh
|5
|51
|French Guiana
|0
|51
|Uganda
|0
|44
|Macau
|0
|41
|Puerto Rico
|2
|39
|Jamaica
|2
|38
|Guatemala
|1
|38
|French Polynesia
|0
|37
|Zambia
|0
|36
|Niger
|3
|34
|Togo
|1
|34
|Barbados
|0
|34
|El Salvador
|1
|32
|Guam
|1
|32
|Bermuda
|0
|32
|Djibouti
|0
|30
|Mali
|2
|28
|Ethiopia
|0
|26
|Guinea
|0
|22
|Tanzania
|1
|19
|Republic of the Congo
|0
|19
|Maldives
|0
|18
|Gabon
|1
|16
|New Caledonia
|0
|16
|Myanmar
|1
|15
|Saint Martin
|1
|15
|Equatorial Guinea
|0
|15
|Eritrea
|0
|15
|Haiti
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|1
|14
|Bahamas
|0
|14
|Saint Lucia
|0
|13
|Guyana
|2
|12
|Dominica
|0
|12
|Mongolia
|0
|12
|Curaçao
|1
|11
|Namibia
|0
|11
|Syria
|2
|10
|Greenland
|0
|10
|Libya
|0
|10
|Seychelles
|0
|10
|Angola
|2
|8
|Guinea-Bissau
|1
|8
|Zimbabwe
|1
|8
|Sudan
|2
|7
|Cape Verde
|1
|6
|Mauritania
|1
|6
|Nicaragua
|1
|5
|Gambia
|1
|4
|Botswana
|1
|4
Total deaths outside mainland China: 38 748
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.Reuters
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999