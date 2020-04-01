Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 42 000

More than 851 000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 42 053 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 10 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 1: