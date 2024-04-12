Would you be able to do it? Man breaks world record by doing 26,000 squats in 24 hours

The world of competitive sports can be cut-throat and seemingly over the top. In this arena, often only those who take risks succeed. Tony Piraino, a man from the US knows this all too well as he took on the gargantuan task of breaking the world record for the most squats done in a day.

The previous record was of 25,000 squats in 24 hours and was set by a fellow American man, Joe Reverdes in 2020. However, Piraino breezed by this and completed an impressive 26,100. According to yahoo! News he took 30-second pauses after each round of 22 squats, with some lengthier breaks mixed in to ensure he had enough energy for the long haul. The world record attempt collected unannounced funds for the Marion County Horizon Centre in Decatur and Mount Zion, which provides housing, career opportunities, and other services to persons with developmental disabilities.

“This will go to a fund that will give them money to go do activities throughout community,” Piraino informed local reporters. Despite the physical toll on his body after the feat, he said that he did get tired but had a lot of support which went a long way. He went on to say that he was motivated by athlete David Hoggins, who broke the world record in 2013 by performing 4,030 pull-ups in 17 hours and 45 minutes. He later read Goggins’ book, Can’t Hurt Me, and vowed to push himself to the edge.