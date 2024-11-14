Wrongful death civil suit for ex-SA rugby player Lindani Myeni set for 2025

The wrongful death lawsuit over the killing of former South African rugby player, Lindani Myeni, is set to take place in 2025. Myeni was shot dead by police in Hawaii in April in 2021.

At the time, Myeni, aged 29, was fatally wounded in a scuffle with police officers. IOL reported that the former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player was shot four times after police responded to a 911 distress call. Myeni's widow, Lindsay Myeni, filed a wrongful death lawsuit following his death.

SABC reported that a decision on a possibly R26 million settlement is expected to be decided on this month, after a full council hearing held last month fell flat. Lindani Myeni’s body was repatriated to KZN for burial. File image

Myeni family lawyer, Jim Bickerton, explained that if the family goes to a jury and they prevail, the damages cost would be much higher than the settlement. However, Honolulu police have denied that they acted abusively or abused their power or that their response to Myeni was racially motivated. Bickerton said Lindsay is merely seeking peace and an acknowledgement that the situation could have been handled better by police.