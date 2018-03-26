This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper. Picture: CBS News/60 Minutes via AP

Washington - If there were a Hall of Fame for unforgettable "60 Minutes" quotes from women, you'd have to include Barbra Streisand's one-liner, defiantly explaining her decades of psychotherapy to an aggressive Mike Wallace in 1991: "I'm a slow learner."

You'd have to have Hillary Rodham Clinton, the following year, defending her husband Bill, then the governor of Arkansas, who was being accused of a 12-year extramarital affair with lounge singer Gennifer Flowers: "I'm not sitting here, some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette."

And it seems certain that Stormy Daniels - also known as Stephanie Clifford - now takes her place in this strange pantheon.

Her brisk, matter of fact and, at times, humorous Sunday evening interview with correspondent Anderson Cooper about what she says was a sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006, produced some news. The adult-film actress said she was threatened, apparently with physical harm, in a parking lot by an unidentified man if she didn't keep quiet.

But it also included some unforgettable exchanges, one being Trump trying to impress her by showing her how he was featured in a magazine.

Stormy Daniels: And so I was like, "Does this - does this normally work for you?" And he looked very taken - taken back, like, he didn't really understand what I was saying. Like, I was - does, just, you know, talking about yourself normally work?" And I was like, "Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it." [Laugh] And I'll never forget the look on his face. He was like -

Anderson Cooper: What - what was his look?

Daniels: Just, I don't think anyone's ever spoken to him like that, especially, you know, a young woman who looked like me. And I said, you know, "Give me that," and I just remember him going, "You wouldn't." "Hand it over." And - so he did, and I was like, turn around, drop 'em."

Cooper: You - you told Donald Trump to turn around and take off his pants.

Daniels: Yes.

Cooper: And did he?

Daniels: Yes. So he turned around and pulled his pants down a little - you know had underwear on and stuff and I just gave him a couple swats.

And then there was this...

Daniels said they talked some more.

"He was like, 'Wow, you - you are special. You remind me of my daughter.' You know - he was like, 'You're smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.'"

The pair had dinner then sex . He didn't use a condom, she said, and she didn't ask him to.

They met once more later. Daniels said Trump asked to meet with her privately at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. She said they did not have sex, but he wanted to.

Daniels reported that Trump called her the following month to say he had not been able to get her a spot on his TV show. She said they never met again.

The Washington Post and AP