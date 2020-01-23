Travellers from China's Wuhan and other cities go through body temperature scanners at Narita international airport in Narita, near Tokyo. Picture: Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Beijing - Tough restrictions on movement in the Chinese city of Wuhan came into force on Thursday, as authorities attempted to stem the spread of a new virus that has affected more than 500 people across the country. The number of patients suffering from a lung disease caused by the new form of coronavirus climbed to 571, including 17 deaths, as of Thursday, Chinese officials said.

Wuhan's airport and train stations were shut down and long-distance bus, metro and ferry services out of the city of 11 million people were suspended as of 10 am (0200 GMT), state broadcaster CCTV reported.

There are fears that the number of infected people could spiral in the days ahead, when millions are expected to travel from major cities like Wuhan to family homesteads for the Lunar New Year celebration that starts Saturday.

Wuhan authorities this week installed infrared thermometers at airports, railway and bus stations and said public transport vehicles were being disinfected daily.