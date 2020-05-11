Wuhan reports 5 new Covid-19 cases
Wuhan - Five new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province in Central China on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.
The commission said all patients were previously asymptomatic and were domestically transmitted in the provincial capital Wuhan. As of Sunday, Hubei had reported 68,134 confirmed Covid-19 cases in total, including 50,339 in Wuhan.
By Sunday, death toll from the virus in the province stood at 4,512, including 3,869 in Wuhan. A total of 283,118 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Sunday, 984 of whom were still under medical observation.
After the reporting of a new case on Saturday, Dongxihu District of Wuhan, where the confirmed case lived, escalated its risk level from low to medium.
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za
Xinhua