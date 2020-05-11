Wuhan reports 5 new Covid-19 cases





The commission said all patients were previously asymptomatic and were domestically transmitted in the provincial capital Wuhan. As of Sunday, Hubei had reported 68,134 confirmed Covid-19 cases in total, including 50,339 in Wuhan.





By Sunday, death toll from the virus in the province stood at 4,512, including 3,869 in Wuhan. A total of 283,118 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Sunday, 984 of whom were still under medical observation.

Wuhan - Five new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province in Central China on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.