Xi arrives in Riyadh for China-Arab summit, China-GCC summit and state visit

He will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7 to 10 at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Xi delivered a written speech extending sincere greetings and good wishes to the government and people of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

He said China and Saudi Arabia have stepped up strategic mutual trust and produced fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation since establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi said he will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral ties and international and regional issues of common concern during his visit with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.