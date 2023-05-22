Independent Online
Xi, Central Asian leaders announce establishment of head-of-state meeting mechanism

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua/Ju Peng

Published 54m ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of five Central Asian countries announced on Friday the official establishment of a mechanism for meetings among the heads of state of China and Central Asian countries.

The announcement was made in Xi'an, where the China-Central Asia Summit was held on Thursday and Friday.

The two sides - China and Central Asian countries - will take turns to host the biennial summit.

The next summit will be held in Kazakhstan in 2025.

The presidents agreed to establish a permanent secretariat of the mechanism in China.

The six countries agreed to promote in-depth cooperation across the board, with priorities given to transport, economy and trade, investment and industry, agriculture, energy, customs, and people-to-people exchanges.

Xinhua News Agency

