Xi Jinping calls for making Asia anchor for world peace, powerhouse for global growth

Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for making Asia an anchor for world peace, a powerhouse for global growth and a new pacesetter for international cooperation. Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

Xi stressed that people in Asia deeply cherish the value of peace and understand that development gains do not come easily as they have been through hot and cold wars, hardships and tribulations. “Over the past decades, Asia has enjoyed overall stability and sustained rapid growth, making possible the Asian Miracle,” Xi said, adding that the whole world benefits when Asia fares well. He called for efforts to continue developing and strengthening Asia, and demonstrate Asia's resilience, wisdom and strength.

Xi stressed resolutely safeguarding peace in Asia, vigorously advancing Asian cooperation and jointly promoting Asian unity. “Peace and stability in our region does not fall into our lap automatically or come as charity from any country,” Xi said. “Rather, it is the result of the joint efforts of countries in the region.” Xi said the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit, first advocated by Asia, are all the more relevant today.

He urged honouring the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, following a policy of good-neighbourliness and friendship, and making sure that Asia always keeps its future in the region's own hands. Highlighting win-win cooperation a sure path to Asian development, Xi called for fostering a more open Asia-wide market and making new strides in mutually beneficial cooperation. Xi said countries, no matter their size and strength, and both in and outside the region, should all add splendour rather than trouble to Asia.

