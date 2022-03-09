Xi Jinping calls for maximum restraint in Ukraine

Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping had a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday. Xi pointed out that the combined impact of major global changes and the pandemic, both unseen in a century, has brought multiple global challenges that need to be addressed through global cooperation.

Noting that China and the EU share much common understanding on promoting peace, seeking development and advancing cooperation, Xi said that “we need to shoulder our responsibility to bring more stability and certainty to a turbulent and fluid world.” He added that it is important for the two sides to enhance dialogue, stay committed to cooperation, and promote steady and sustained progress of China-EU relations. “China's development will create broader space for China-EU cooperation,” said Xi, adding that the two sides must, under the principle of mutual benefit and win-win, further deepen green and digital partnerships as well as practical cooperation in various fields.

The leaders further exchanged views on the key issue of the current situation in Ukraine. Macron and Scholz shared their assessment and positions on the current situation in Ukraine, saying that Europe is facing the worst crisis since World War II. France and Germany support reaching a settlement through negotiation and giving peace a chance, they noted. Meanwhile, Xi stressed that the current situation in Ukraine is worrisome, and the Chinese side is deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent.

“China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed. “The legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported,” he said. The pressing task at the moment is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even running out of control, Xi added.

China commends the mediation efforts by France and Germany on Ukraine, he said, adding that China will stay in communication and coordination with France, Germany and the EU and, in light of the needs of the parties involved, work actively together with the international community. “We need to call for maximum restraint to prevent a massive humanitarian crisis,” said Xi, adding that China has put forward a six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and stands ready to provide Ukraine with further humanitarian aid supplies. The Chinese leader called on everyone to work together to reduce the negative impact of the crisis and said the relevant sanctions will affect global finance, energy, transportation and stability of supply chains, and dampen the global economy that is already ravaged by the pandemic.

