Xi Jinping: China will advance high-quality development

China will unswervingly advance high-quality development on the new journey of building a great, modern, socialist country and in advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

The country should fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts and accelerate efforts to create a new pattern of development, Xi said while addressing the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, the national legislature.