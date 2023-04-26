Xi Jinping receives credentials from 70 new ambassadors to China

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials presented by 70 newly appointed ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. After the ceremony, Xi delivered a speech to the ambassadors.

He asked the ambassadors to convey his good wishes to their countries, organisations, leaders and peoples, and expressed China’s willingness to deepen friendship and expand mutually beneficial co-operation with all nations on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. Xi voiced the hope that the envoys will have a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China and become ambassadors of friendship and bridges of communication. The Chinese government will provide support and convenience for the ambassadors to perform their duties, he added.

Looking back on China’s extraordinary journey in the fight against Covid-19 over the past three years, Xi expressed gratitude for many countries’ sincere help. China has also taken practical action to fully support the global fight against the pandemic and practised the vision of building a global community of health for all, he added. Xi told ambassadors that China is now embarking on a new journey towards building a modern socialist country in all respects and will advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.

The Chinese president also emphasised the country’s commitment to peaceful development, openness to the world, and a win-win strategy for opening up, saying the country will create more opportunities for the world through its own development. He said China is willing to work with the international community to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, and advocate the common values of humanity. Xi called for addressing various global challenges together and jointly striding forward along the path of building a community with a shared future for mankind.