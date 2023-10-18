Xi Jinping says China willing to strengthen strategic coordination with Nigeria

China supports Nigeria in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs and is ready to strengthen strategic coordination with Nigeria to promote the democratization of international relations and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. Xi made the remarks when meeting with Vice President of Nigeria Kashim Shettima, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Noting this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative as well as the 10th anniversary of the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith in developing China's relations with Africa, Xi said that a large number of landmark projects under China-Africa Belt and Road cooperation have been completed over the past decade. He highlighted the achievements of China-Nigeria Belt and Road cooperation, and said that China is willing to continue working with Nigeria to promote Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries as well as China and Africa to achieve more tangible results and promote the industrialization and agricultural modernization in Nigeria and Africa. Since the two countries established diplomatic relations more than half a century ago, China and Nigeria have always respected each other and insisted on mutual benefits, Xi stressed, adding that the two sides should further strengthen solidarity and cooperation in today's world fraught with uncertainties.

China supports Nigeria in taking the path of modernization in line with its national conditions, and is willing to strengthen people-to-people exchanges at all levels and promote pragmatic cooperation, Xi said. Shettima said that China and Nigeria are good friends for each other in times of need. He noted that China has always treated African countries with respect and equality, and has tried its best to support the African people in their quest for independence and development. He appreciated China for putting forth a series of global cooperation initiatives for developing countries and providing valuable assistance for Nigeria's development, which has contributed to the industrialization process in Nigeria and Africa.