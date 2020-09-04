Xi Jinping stresses carrying forward China’s great spirit of resisting aggression

Beijing - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed carrying forward in the new era the great spirit of resisting aggression and striving to achieve national rejuvenation. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), delivered an important speech at a symposium commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Addressing the symposium held by the CPC Central Committee, the State Council and the CMC, Xi said the Chinese people demonstrated to the world their patriotism, national character, heroism and a strong will to win during the war. The great spirit of resisting aggression bred during the war is an invaluable source of inspiration, and will always motivate the Chinese people to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and strive to achieve national rejuvenation, said Xi. He said that 75 years ago on September 3, the people of China, together with the rest of humanity, finally won a total victory against fascism through unbreakable will and a brave fight. It was a great victory over the evil, darkness and reaction.

That day also marked a great victory for the unyielding Chinese people who had fought tenaciously for 14 years and finally defeated the Japanese militarist aggressors, said Xi.

He added that the war is the Chinese people's longest and largest fight against foreign aggression in modern times, which came with the greatest sacrifice but led to Chinese people's first complete victory in national liberation.

The great victory was a historic turning point at which the Chinese nation rose from severe crisis in modern times and embarked on a journey toward great rejuvenation, Xi said, adding that it was also an integral part of the world's triumph over fascism.

The victory belonged to the Chinese people, and also to people across the world, he said, adding it will go down in the history of the Chinese nation as well as in the history of humanity's fight for justice.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the CMC, Xi saluted veterans and patriots who fought in the war, as well as Chinese people at home and abroad who made contributions to the final victory.

He expressed heartfelt appreciation to foreign governments and friends around the world for their support and help for China in the war against Japanese aggression. He also offered deep condolences to martyrs who laid down their lives for the final victory, and to victims who were brutally slaughtered by aggressors.

Stressing the importance of winning the war, Xi called it a great victory of the national spirit with patriotism at its core, a great victory achieved with the CPC fighting as the central pillar, a great victory fought by the whole nation through solidarity and bravery, and a great victory for the Chinese people, anti-fascist allies and people around the world who fought shoulder-to-shoulder.

China and Japan are close neighbours, and maintaining long-lasting peaceful and friendly relations between the two countries is in accordance with the fundamental interests of the two peoples, and is essential to maintaining peace and stability in Asia and the world, Xi noted.

The purpose of the commemoration is to draw a lesson from history, look to the future, and jointly cherish and safeguard peace, Xi said, calling for efforts to promote everlasting friendship between the two peoples of China and Japan and contribute to peace around the world.

Since victory was won 75 years ago, significant changes have taken place in China, with the CPC rallying the Chinese people and leading them in embarking on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.

As socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, and with the victory over poverty and the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects in sight, a bright future of national rejuvenation awaits, Xi said.

In order to realize national rejuvenation, it is necessary to uphold the leadership of the CPC, to forge ahead on the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, to continue committing to a people-centered philosophy, to carry forward the fighting spirit, and to firmly stay on the path of peaceful development, Xi said, underscoring five "never-allow" scenarios.

* The Chinese people will never allow any individual or any force to distort the history of the CPC or smear the Party's nature and mission.

* The Chinese people will never allow any individual or any force to distort and alter the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, or deny and vilify the great achievements the Chinese people have made in building socialism.

* The Chinese people will never allow any individual or any force to separate the CPC from the Chinese people or counterpose the Party to the Chinese people.

* The Chinese people will never allow any individual or any force to impose their will on China through bullying, change China's direction of progress, or obstruct the Chinese people's efforts to create a better life.

* The Chinese people will never allow any individual or any force to jeopardize their peaceful life and right to development, obstruct their exchanges and cooperation with other peoples, or undermine the noble cause of peace and development for humanity.

Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu and Wang Yang, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium, which was presided over by Wang Huning, also member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The symposium was also attended by representatives from all walks of life, including representatives from the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the CMC, as well as veterans who took part in the war, relatives of military officers and martyrs who fought in the war, relatives of foreign friends who contributed to the victory, and young students.