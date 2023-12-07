Xi Jinping urges China, EU to step up cooperation

China and the European Union (EU) should steer clear of various kinds of interference and step up dialogue and cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing on Thursday. The China-EU relationship enjoys a good momentum of consolidation and growth, which serves the interests of both sides and meets the people's expectations, Xi said, calling for both sides to work together to sustain the momentum of growth in China-EU relations.

The relationship between China and the EU is essential to global peace, stability and prosperity, he said, adding that it is incumbent on both sides to provide greater stability for the world, stronger impetus for development, and more inspiration and support for global governance. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership. "At this new starting point of China-EU relations, we need to take stock of history, navigate the trend of the world, and act with wisdom and a sense of responsibility," Xi said.