Xi replies to letter from representatives of Kenyan students, alumni at Beijing Jiaotong University

Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from representatives of Kenyan students and alumni at Beijing Jiaotong University, encouraging them to continue contributing to the friendship between China and Kenya and between China and Africa. In his reply on January 17, Xi noted that China and Kenya enjoy a time-honoured friendship. The Belt and Road Initiative has turned the ideals of development and revitalisation of China and Kenya into reality, and closely linked the well-being of the two peoples. The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway is a flagship project and a successful example of China-Kenya Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said.

"I am glad to see that you have bonded with China through this road to happiness. You have witnessed and benefited from the China-Kenya and China-Africa friendship and cooperation, and you have helped build and spread the friendly cooperation between China and Kenya and between China and Africa," Xi said. Looking ahead, the magnificent picture of the Belt and Road Initiative and the grand blueprint of the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership need more promising young people to realise, Xi stressed. "It is hoped that you can learn professional knowledge well, continue the traditional friendship, devote yourself to bilateral cooperation, tell stories well of China-Africa friendship, and make greater contributions to the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future," Xi said.